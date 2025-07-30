

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hermes International SA (0HV2.L, HESAY.PK, HESAF.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first-half of 2025 declined to 2.246 billion euros or 21.39 euros per share from 2.368 billion euros or 22.58 euros per share last year.



Revenue for the period were 8.034 billion euros up from 7.504 billion euros in the prior year.



In the medium-term, despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates.



