Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30
30 July 2025
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian" or the "Company")
Holdings in Company
Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 29 July 2025 that Steve Coomber now has an interest of 9,877,124 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 5.03 per cent. of the current issued Ordinary Shares and voting rights of the Company.
Further Information:
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
Brendan McMorrow, Chairman / Maureen Jones, Managing Director
+353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss / Lauren Wright
+44-20-3328-5656
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
+44-20-7469-0930
CMC Markets (Joint Broker)
Douglas Crippen
+ 44-20-3003-8632
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley
+44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall
+353-1-660-9377
http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com
4212609_0.jpeg