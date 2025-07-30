

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $202.8 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $197.4 million, or $1.74 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $261.4 million or $2.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $665.2 million from $627.4 million last year.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $202.8 Mln. vs. $197.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $1.74 last year. -Revenue: $665.2 Mln vs. $627.4 Mln last year.



