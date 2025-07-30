Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Provides Update on Wicheeda North Rare Earth Exploration Program

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) ("Primary" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration program at the Wicheeda North Project (the "Project") in British Columbia. The current field program comprises soil and soil-gas sampling, alongside a property-wide geophysical surveying campaign. Field crews are mobilizing to commence on-site sampling, with geophysical surveys to follow.

The Company has also submitted a Notice of Work to the Government of British Columbia for a multi-year exploration program including drilling, trenching, and associated access work. The application permits up to 70 drill pads, 2,000 metres of trenching, and necessary site preparation to support ongoing exploration activities.

"We are excited to rapidly advance our exploration efforts at Wicheeda North with the launch of fieldwork in the coming days," said Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen Corp. "We have also initiated the permitting process, which lays the groundwork for an aggressive drill campaign upon approval. Given the Project's proximity to a more advanced-stage rare earth project and the growing strategic interest in rare earth elements, we believe Wicheeda North represents a compelling opportunity."

Summer Exploration Program

The 2025 exploration program (the "Program") is focused on evaluating both the natural hydrogen potential and rare earth element (REE) prospectivity of the Project. Phase one includes soil and soil-gas sampling, along with property-wide geophysical surveying that builds upon earlier exploration work.

The Program will extend soil sampling across key target zones identified through historical magnetic and geochemical anomalies. In addition, an airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey will be flown over the southern portion of the property - an area not previously covered - which overlaps with historical prospecting targets and may represent a logical zone for future expansion.

Wicheeda North is situated within a geological belt known to host carbonatite-related REE mineralization, such as the Main Zone of the adjacent Wicheeda Rare Earths Project located approximately 5 km to the southeast. The Wicheeda Rare Earths Project, owned by Defense Metals Corp., adjoins Wicheeda North to the southwest and is host to a NI 43-101 compliant measured and indicated resource [1] of 29.3 Mt grading 2.27% total rare earth oxide (TREO), plus an inferred resource of 5.7 Mt grading 1.4% TREO.

The Wicheeda North Project consists of nine contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 2,138 hectares (21.1 km²) within the northern Cariboo Mining Division. The Project lies within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a regional structural corridor recognized for hosting carbonatite intrusions. Historical work has outlined seven geophysical and geochemical targets defined by sub-circular to elliptical magnetic anomalies and elevated rare earth element concentrations in soil and rock samples, where available.

Two key targets [2], Grid A and Grid D, were highlighted using the 99th percentile of REE concentrations and are interpreted to reflect potential REE sources. These areas will be the initial focus of expanded soil sampling and geochemical analysis to better delineate mineralized trends. Concurrent geophysical surveys will extend coverage into the southwestern portion of the Project area.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Primary Hydrogen and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia and has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North, also located in British Columbia.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ben Asuncion

Chief Executive Officer

Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Email: ben@primaryh2.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities at the Wicheeda North Project, including soil and soil-gas sampling, geophysical surveys, trenching, and drilling; the receipt of permits; the geological potential of the Project; and the relevance of nearby advanced-stage projects.

These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including the availability of capital, receipt of required permits, favorable weather and logistical conditions, and the accuracy of historical data. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including operational challenges, regulatory delays, changes in market conditions, and the possibility that exploration results may not confirm geological expectations.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] Wicheeda Rare Earths Project PFS. (2025, April 4). NI 43-101 Technical Report. Effective date: February 28, 2025.

[2] Lane, R. A. (2023). National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report: Wicheeda North Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada. Power One Resources Corp. SOURCE: Primary Hydrogen Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/primary-hydrogen-provides-update-on-wicheeda-north-rare-earth-exploration-progra-1054174