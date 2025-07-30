

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $545 million, or $4.51 per share. This compares with $679 million, or $5.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $6.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $32.39 billion from $29.54 billion last year.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $545 Mln. vs. $679 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.51 vs. $5.62 last year. -Revenue: $32.39 Bln vs. $29.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.00 Full year revenue guidance: $128 Bln



