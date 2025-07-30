

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $486 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $428 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.



Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $487 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $5.007 billion from $4.839 billion last year.



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



Peter Arduini, CEO of GE HealthCare said: 'We were pleased with solid orders and revenue performance in the second quarter across all segments, reflecting healthy customer investment in capital equipment. We also reported strong earnings performance while leveraging our lean capabilities and demonstrating progress on tariff mitigation.'



