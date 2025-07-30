

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Entegris Inc. (ENTG) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $52.8 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $67.7 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Entegris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $100.6 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to $792.4 million from $812.7 million last year.



Entegris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 - $0.75



