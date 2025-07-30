

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Logistics and shipping services provider Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (YATRY.PK) on Wednesday announced a narrower loss for the first quarter compared to the same quarter last year.



Quarterly loss was 5.424 billion yen, narrower than 10.112 billion yen in the same quarter last year.



On a per share basis, loss was 17.01 yen, narrower than 29.49 yen in the previous year.



Operating revenue increased to 437.352 billion yen from 405.632 billion yen in the same quarter a year ago.



Interest income was 77 million yen, lower than 108 million yen in the same quarter last year.



Interest expenses rose to 559 million yen from 357 million yen in the previous year.



Operating loss narrowed to 6.494 billion yen from 14.204 billion yen in the same quarter last year.



Ordinary loss narrowed to 6.656 billion yen from 14.875 billion yen in the same quarter of the prior year.



As of Monday, Yamato's stock closed at $13.83 with no change (0.00%) so far.



