San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading provider of ultra-rugged mobile solutions, today announced the launch and availability of the Sonim XP Pro across Canada. Now available through Bell, Telus, Rogers, and SaskTel, the XP Pro is engineered for Canada's toughest jobs and harshest conditions and empowers those who keep the country moving. From emergency responders and utility crews to transportation operators and municipal crews, this ultra-rugged device delivers uncompromising performance, seamless connectivity, and the confidence to stay mission-ready-no matter where the work takes them.

The Sonim XP Pro continues Sonim's legacy of delivering rugged devices that exceed industry standards for durability and reliability. Designed to meet the unique needs of Canadian businesses and public safety professionals, the XP Pro is packed with next-generation features that ensure seamless connectivity, mission-critical functionality, and all-day performance.

Key Features of the Sonim XP Pro:

Unmatched Ruggedness: Engineered to Sonim Rugged Performance Standards (RPS), the XP Pro surpasses IP68 and MIL-STD-810H durability standards, is certified for IPX9K water resistance (withstands water submersion in both fresh and saltwater for one hour at a depth of 2 meters (6.5 feet)1 making it ideal for industrial, emergency response, and maritime settings.), endures drops from 2 meters (6.5 feet) onto concrete across multiple angles, and is dust-tight and operable in temperatures from -20°C to 55°C (-4 °F to 131 °F), in addition to non-incendive Class I, II, III, and Division 2 ratings that further guarantee safety in hazardous environments where they may be flammable gases, dust, or fibers.

Mission-Critical Controls: Programmable, glove-friendly buttons for Push-to-Talk (PTT), SOS, and other customizable functions ensure quick access to essential tools.

Powerful Connectivity: Powered by the Snapdragon® Gen 7 processor (SM7550) 5G chipset, the XP Pro delivers ultra-reliable connectivity and faster data speeds, even in remote or challenging environments.

Exceptional Audio Clarity: Dual loudspeakers with 100+ dB output and advanced noise cancellation ensure clear communication in noisy settings2.

All-Day Battery Life3: A robust 5000mAh battery supports long workdays with fast-charging options, including USB Type-C and multi-bay chargers.

Reliable Performance Backed by a Powerful Core

Comes standard with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage (expandable to 2TB4), the XP Pro handles demanding applications, including near real-time monitoring, high-resolution imaging, and data processing.

Comprehensive Warranty & Support - Backed by Sonim's industry-leading 3-year comprehensive warranty5, SonimCare support, and SonimWare device-management suite.

Ecosystem & Accessories - Fully integrates with rugged accessories like vehicle mounts, headsets, and multi-bay chargers for seamless deployment.

"Sonim is known for delivering purpose-built solutions that no other brand can compete with, and the XP Pro is no exception," said Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer, Sonim. "This device is designed to meet the unique needs of first responders and mission-critical professionals, offering unmatched durability, reliability, and performance. It's why Sonim continues to be the preferred choice for those who work in the most demanding environments. With its availability across Canada's leading carriers, our customers now have access to a rugged smartphone they can trust to get the job done, no matter the conditions."

Availability

The Sonim XP Pro is now available through Bell, Telus, Rogers, and SaskTel. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com or contact sales@sonimtech.com.

1 Based on Sonim internal and SGS lab testing & certification. The MIL-STD-810H testing includes drop testing onto concrete with the device on its front, corners and edges, a total of 26 times combined. These devices meet and/or exceed specification (MIL-STD-810H) testing against a subset of specific environmental conditions, including temperature/humidity, thermal shock, mechanical shock/drop/vibration, water and solar radiation. Real world usage varies from the specific environmental conditions used in MIL-STD-810H testing. These devices meet and/or exceed IP68/X9K testing against a vacuum test with talcum powder for 8 hours on 5 devices and testing the device against different conditions including turntable speed, waterflow, water pressure, water temperature, water submersion, test position, test distance from jet to sample and test duration. Real world usage varies from the specific conditions used in IP68/X9K testing.

2 To prevent possible hearing damage, do not listen at high volume levels for long periods of time.

3 Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

4 External storage SD card not included. Must be purchased separately.

5 The 3 year warranty covers everything except the following:

(a) damage resulting from abuse, accident or misuse; (b) damage resulting from use outside the parameters indicated in the User Guide, including those related to liquid, shock and dust exposure; (c) cosmetic damage including dents and scratches; (d) ordinary wear and tear; (e) damage resulting from use of this mobile phone with accessories, equipment or other mobile phones or equipment not furnished or expressly approved by Sonim; (f) damage resulting from third-party software; (g) damage resulting from maintenance, service adjustment or installation of the mobile phone, performed or attempted by any person or entity not expressly authorized by Sonim; (h) loss of use of the mobile phone (i) loss of data, information or third-party applications or software; (j) fire, flood, windstorm, lightning, earthquake, exposure to extreme weather conditions, electrical surge or improper voltage; (k) mobile phone performance issues resulting from cellular signal reception or transmission, (l) damage resulting from viruses, malware, trojan horses or other software problems; and (m) mobile phones in which the serial number is missing or has been altered, damaged or defaced. Warranty on the battery and accessories is 1 year.

Sonim is a registered trademark of Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

