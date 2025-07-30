

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $910.6 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $829.3 million, or $2.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $923.1 million or $2.26 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $5.13 billion from $4.77 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $910.6 Mln. vs. $829.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.23 vs. $2.02 last year. -Revenue: $5.13 Bln vs. $4.77 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News