

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $268.62 Mln. vs. $322.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.407 Bln vs. $1.498 Bln last year.



