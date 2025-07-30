75% of patients who die from colorectal cancer (CRC) are not screened, often because traditional options are viewed as unpleasant or inconvenient

Guardant's FDA-approved Shield offers screening with a simple blood draw from any prescribing healthcare provider for adults 45+ at average risk for CRC

After a CRC diagnosis, Van Der Beek is speaking up for the first time to advocate to get more people screened

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced its partnership with actor and health advocate James Van Der Beek to increase awareness about colorectal cancer (CRC) screening and the Shield blood test. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year, Shield offers a convenient and more pleasant new option for CRC screening for eligible individuals 45+.

Known for iconic roles in Varsity Blues, Rules of Attraction and Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23, Van Der Beek has created many memorable characters in his 20+-year TV and film career, both on screen and as a producer, director and writer. Van Der Beek went public with his CRC diagnosis in November 2024 to encourage others to take control of their health. Today marks the first time he is speaking out about the critical importance of staying up to date with CRC screening guidelines.

"I was 46 years old, in great physical shape, and had no idea I was living with stage 3 colorectal cancer. It's the second most deadly cancer, but the most curable when caught in its early stages, making screening crucial," said Van Der Beek. "I was relieved to learn about Guardant's Shield blood test because it's a more pleasant and convenient way to get screened, especially for those who've been hesitating. I've learned a lot on my cancer journey, but I wouldn't wish this on anyone. Simply put, getting screened can save your life. If you're 45 or older, make sure you talk to your doctor about screening guidelines and your options."

CRC is a significant health concern with over 50,000 Americans dying from the disease each year, making it the second most deadly cancer in the U.S. Early detection is crucial, as the five-year survival rate is over 90% when CRC is caught in its early stages, but plummets to 13% in late stages when symptoms usually appear. Despite these odds, more than 50 million people one in three American adults age 45 and over avoid screening in part because traditional methods are viewed as unpleasant or inconvenient.

"We are grateful to James for the work he has done to raise awareness with his personal story that shows the importance of screening and early detection," said AmirAli Talasaz, Guardant Health co-CEO. "Our goal is to ensure that everyone who should be screened for colorectal cancer gets screened and the Shield blood test is a major step forward in making screening more convenient and accessible across the country. We are committed to saving lives through early detection and with James' help we hope more Americans are encouraged to take this critical step."

"In my primary care practice, I'm on the frontlines of colorectal cancer and screenings are one of the best tools we have, helping us to catch and treat colorectal cancer at early stages," said Dr. Angel Lazo, an internal medicine physician in New Jersey. "In my practice, it can be difficult for patients to screen with traditional methods. Adding the option of Shield has made it much more convenient and expanded screening to more people, giving peace of mind to them and to me as their doctor."

Shield is the first blood test approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a primary screening option for CRC. It is intended for adults age 45 and older at average risk for the disease and can be ordered by any prescribing healthcare provider. With Shield, individuals can undergo screening with a simple blood draw and results are typically available within two weeks. Recently, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network included the Shield blood test in its updated CRC screening guidelines, paving the way for improved patient access and additional major clinical guideline inclusions.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

