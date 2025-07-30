

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $166.6 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $195.1 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $306.4 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $1.518 billion from $1.552 billion last year.



Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has initiated earnings outlook.



For fiscal 2025, Fortive anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 to $2.60. This outlook reflects Fortive, on a continuing operations basis.



FTV was up by 3.15% at $52.49 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



