

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) revealed a profit for second quarter of $755 million



The company's earnings came in at $755 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $759 million, or $2.54 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $4.053 billion from $4.027 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.35 to $10.55



