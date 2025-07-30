

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Intesa Sanpaolo Group reported first half net income of 5.22 billion euros compared with 4.77 billion euros, prior year. Net interest income was 7.43 billion euros, down 6.8% from 7.98 billion euros, last year. Net fee and commission income was 4.88 billion euros, up 4.7% from 4.66 billion euros.



The company said its net income outlook for 2025 is upgraded to well above 9 billion euros including managerial actions in the fourth quarter of 2025 to further strengthen the future sustainability of the Group's results.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News