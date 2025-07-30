

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. has acquired a majority ownership stake in HealthCare Royalty Partners, a biopharma royalty acquisition company. HCRx CEO Clarke Futch will continue to lead the HCRx team and will maintain an ongoing substantial minority interest in HCRx. HCRx's team will collaborate closely with KKR's health care team.



Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, HCRx is a royalty acquisition company focused on commercial and near-commercial biopharmaceutical products with offices in Stamford, San Francisco, Boston, London and Miami.



