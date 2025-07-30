

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. (JPPIF.PK) on Wednesday announced an increase in net income for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to the previous fiscal year on improved market conditions.



Net income rose to 123.4 billion yen from 87.0 billion yen in the prior year.



The company's adjusted profit was 145.7 billion yen, compared to 97.6 billion yen the year before.



Earned premiums surged to 3.1548 trillion yen from 2.484 trillion yen a year earlier, driven by new policy growth.



Investment income decreased to 1.1956 trillion yen from 1.2115 trillion yen last year.



Operating expenses declined to 509.9 billion yen from 521.6 billion yen in the prior year.



The provision for reserve for policyholder dividends rose to 96.9 billion yen from 55.8 billion yen a year ago.



Shareholder returns are planned with dividends raised to 124 yen per share.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company forecasts net income of approximately 136.0 billion yen and adjusted profit of 142.0 billion yen, anticipating sustained investment income and gradual policy recovery.



As of Monday, Japan Post Insurance's stock closed at $19.09, unchanged (0.00%).



