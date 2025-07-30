

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. has entered into definitive agreements with KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Global Atlantic to invest $2 billion, or about 300 billion Yen, into a newly formed investment vehicle sponsored by Global Atlantic.



The Vehicle, expected to begin operations in the first half of 2026 pending regulatory approvals, will provide access to Global Atlantic's insurance, reinsurance, and strategic activities, reinforcing a multi-year alliance that began with the strategic partnership announced in June 2023.



Japan Post Insurance's commitment represents over half of the capital allocated to the Vehicle, underscoring its confidence in the partnership's ability to deliver diversified revenue and accelerate global expansion. The investment aligns with Japan Post Insurance's broader strategic goal of tapping into global retirement and insurance markets, particularly by leveraging Global Atlantic's established presence in the U.S. and international annuity and reinsurance segments.



This move highlights the continued commitment of KKR and Global Atlantic to the Japanese market, where KKR has maintained operations for over two decades. Through the Vehicle, Japan Post Insurance gains access to differentiated investment expertise and insurance capabilities, enabling a more tailored approach to international growth and revenue diversification.



Japan Post Insurance plans to deploy its investment gradually and does not expect a material impact on its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company affirmed that any material changes in business performance resulting from the investment will be disclosed promptly through the appropriate market channels.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News