AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Record Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025 and Raises EPS Guidance

Record net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $1,259 million, or $7.09 per share.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $502 million, or $2.83 per share.

Raising full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance to approximately $11.60, not including any additional gains on sale for the remainder of the year.

DUBLIN, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), the industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing, today reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

"AerCap produced another strong performance for the second quarter of 2025. We generated record net income, driven by strong operating results and the favorable June court judgment in our insurance case. We also announced a new strategic partnership for engine leasing with Air France-KLM that will expand our ability to support LEAP engine operators. Global demand for aviation assets remains high, as evidenced by our 97% lease extension rate during the second quarter. Based on AerCap's strong first-half results and positive outlook for the remainder of the year, we have increased our 2025 full-year EPS guidance," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.

Highlights:

Awarded approximately $1 billion insurance payment by London Commercial Court for aircraft and engines lost in Russia.

Return on equity of 29% and adjusted return on equity of 11% for the second quarter of 2025.

Cash flow from operating activities of $1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2025.

Unlevered gain-on-sale margin of 18% for assets sold in the second quarter of 2025, or 1.7x book value on an equity basis.

Entered into framework agreement with Leonardo S.p.A. to support the transfer of maintenance agreements between customers, making helicopter transitions easier and more cost-efficient.

Capex of $734 million, including purchases of 11 aircraft, five engines and five helicopters.

Signed financing transactions for approximately $2.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.2 to 1 as of June 30, 2025.

Book value per share of $102.99 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of approximately 15% from June 30, 2024.

Returned $445 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 4.7 million shares at an average price of $94.03 per share during the second quarter of 2025, taking total share repurchases to over $1 billion for 2025 year-to-date.

Revenue and Net Spread





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

% increase/

(decrease)

2025

2024

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions) Lease revenue:























Basic lease rents

$1,653

$1,568

5 %

$3,302

$3,153

5 % Maintenance rents and other receipts

115

180

(36 %)

261

359

(27 %) Total lease revenue

1,768

1,748

1 %

3,563

3,513

1 % Net gain on sale of assets

57

129

(56 %)

234

289

(19 %) Other income

62

81

(24 %)

167

175

(5 %) Total Revenues and other income

$1,887

$1,958

(4 %)

$3,964

$3,976

- %



























Basic lease rents were $1,653 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $1,568 million for the same period in 2024. Basic lease rents for the second quarter of 2025 were negatively impacted by $26 million of lease premium amortization.

Maintenance rents and other receipts were $115 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $180 million for the same period in 2024. Maintenance rents for the second quarter of 2025 were negatively impacted by $27 million as a result of maintenance rights assets that were amortized to revenue.

Net gain on sale of assets for the second quarter of 2025 was $57 million, relating to 18 assets sold for $374 million, compared with $129 million for the same period in 2024, relating to 31 assets sold for $793 million.

Other income for the second quarter of 2025 was $62 million, compared with $81 million for the same period in 2024.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

% increase/

(decrease)

2025

2024

% increase/

(decrease)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)























Basic lease rents $1,653

$1,568

5 %

$3,302

$3,153

5 % Adjusted for:





















Amortization of lease premium/deficiency 26

32

(21 %)

53

66

(20 %) Basic lease rents excluding amortization of lease premium/ deficiency $1,678

$1,600

5 %

$3,355

$3,219

4 %























Interest expense 519

478

8 %

1,022

970

5 % Adjusted for:





















Mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives (11)

(5)

129 %

(15)

(8)

95 % Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives 508

474

7 %

1,006

962

5 % Adjusted net interest margin (*) $1,170

$1,126

4 %

$2,348

$2,257

4 % Depreciation and amortization (669)

(636)

5 %

(1,329)

(1,270)

5 % Adjusted net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization $501

$490

2 %

$1,019

$987

3 %























Average lease assets (*) $62,032

$60,237

3 %

$62,042

$60,347

3 %























Annualized net spread (*) 7.5 %

7.5 %





7.6 %

7.5 %



Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*) 3.2 %

3.3 %





3.3 %

3.3 %



























(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures and metrics

Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives was $508 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $474 million for the same period in 2024. AerCap's average cost of debt was 4.1% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.8% for the same period in 2024, excluding debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts.

Recoveries Related to Ukraine Conflict

During the second quarter of 2025, we were awarded approximately $1 billion from the war risks insurers of our contingent and possessed insurance policy by the London Commercial Court in respect of assets lost in Russia in 2022.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

% increase/

(decrease)

2025

2024

% increase/

(decrease)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)























Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses) $98

$93

6 %

$184

$187

(2 %) Share-based compensation expenses 73

32

126 %

100

58

74 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $171

$125

37 %

$284

$245

16 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $171 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $125 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by higher share-based compensation expenses due to upfront recognition of certain expenses.

Other Expenses

Leasing expenses were $95 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $173 million for the same period in 2024. Leasing expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were negatively impacted by $29 million of maintenance rights amortization.

Effective Tax Rate

AerCap's effective tax rate was 12.2% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to an effective tax rate of 15.5% for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income or loss, and certain other discrete items. In the second quarter of 2025, the income tax expense included a tax benefit of $41 million due to the reversal of a Pillar 2 provision from the prior year.

Book Value Per Share





June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



(U.S. Dollars in millions,

except share and per share data)









Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

$17,947

$17,016









Ordinary shares outstanding

178,309,768

195,159,322 Unvested restricted stock

(4,051,509)

(4,975,247) Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

174,258,259

190,184,075









Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

$102.99

$89.47









Cumulative dividends declared per ordinary share

$1.29

$0.25

Financial Position





June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

% increase/ (decrease) over December 31, 2024



(U.S. Dollars in millions)













Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$2,846

$1,402

103 % Total assets

73,634

71,442

3 % Debt

46,113

45,295

2 % Total liabilities

55,687

54,257

3 % Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

17,947

17,185

4 %















Flight Equipment

As of June 30, 2025, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 3,508 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of the company's owned aircraft fleet as of June 30, 2025 was 7.6 years (5.1 years for new technology aircraft, 15.4 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.2 years.

Dividend

In July 2025, AerCap's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, with a payment date of September 4, 2025, to shareholders of record of AerCap ordinary shares as of the close of business on August 13, 2025.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures and metrics used in this press release. We believe these measures and metrics may further assist investors in their understanding of our performance. These measures and metrics should not be viewed in isolation and should only be used in conjunction with and as a supplement to our U.S. GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures and metrics are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in our industry, and so this additional information may not be comparable with similarly-titled measures and metrics and disclosures by other companies.

Adjusted net income / earnings per share, adjusted return on equity and adjusted earnings per share guidance

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income excluding the after-tax impact of the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting and net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average of our ordinary shares outstanding. Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by average shareholders' equity. Given the relative significance of these items during 2025, we have chosen to present this measure in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



Net income

Earnings per share

Net income

Earnings per share



(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data)

















Net income / earnings per share

$1,259

$7.09

$1,902

$10.51

















Adjusted for:















Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict

(973)

(5.48)

(973)

(5.37) Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting (*)

82

0.46

125

0.69 Income tax effect of above adjustments

134

0.75

127

0.70

















Adjusted net income / earnings per share

$502

$2.83

$1,182

$6.53

















Average AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

$17,570





$17,441





















Return on equity

29 %





22 %





















Adjusted return on equity

11 %





14 %





















(*) Includes $26 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $27 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $29 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $53 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $36 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $36 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Adjusted earnings per share guidance for full-year 2025 is calculated as projected net income excluding the after-tax impact of the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting divided by the weighted average of our projected ordinary shares outstanding.





Projected FY 2025

Net income / Earnings

per Share



(U.S. Dollars in billions,

except per share data) Net income

$2.6 Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting

0.3 Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict

(1.0) Income tax effect of above adjustments

0.1 Adjusted net income

$2.1 Adjusted earnings per share

$11.60

Adjusted debt/equity ratio

This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.





June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(U.S. Dollars in millions,

except debt/equity ratio)









Debt

$46,113

$45,295









Adjusted for:







Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

(2,696)

(1,209) 50% equity credit for long-term subordinated debt

(1,125)

(1,125) Adjusted debt

$42,292

$42,960



















Equity

$17,947

$17,185









Adjusted for:







50% equity credit for long-term subordinated debt

1,125

1,125 Adjusted equity

$19,072

$18,310









Adjusted debt/equity ratio

2.22 to 1

2.35 to 1













Adjusted net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt

Adjusted net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents, excluding the impact of the amortization of lease premium/deficiency recognized under purchase accounting, and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives. Annualized net spread is adjusted net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is adjusted net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets.

Average cost of debt is calculated as interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts, divided by average debt balance.





Three Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

(U.S. Dollars in millions)









Interest expense

$519

$478









Adjusted for:







Mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives

(11)

(5) Debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts

(26)

(33) Interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts

$482

$440









Average debt balance

$46,667

$45,972









Average cost of debt

4.1 %

3.8 %











Lease assets

Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance leases and maintenance rights assets.

Aviation assets

Aviation assets include aircraft, engines and helicopters.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Memphis, Miami, Singapore, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Amsterdam and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the continued impacts of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; the impact of hostilities in the Middle East, or any escalation thereof, on the aviation industry or our business; trade tensions, including U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures by some countries, and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.

As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com .

















AerCap Holdings N.V.











Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets











(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data)





























June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

















Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$2,696,068

$1,209,226



Restricted cash

150,081

192,356



Trade receivables

54,172

68,073



Flight equipment held for operating leases, net

58,708,975

58,575,672



Investment in finance leases, net

1,256,028

1,208,585



Flight equipment held for sale

469,614

466,173



Prepayments on flight equipment

4,310,680

3,460,296



Maintenance rights and lease premium, net

1,901,942

2,129,993



Other intangibles, net

128,727

139,666



Deferred tax assets

263,790

261,004



Associated companies

1,205,953

1,128,894



Other assets

2,487,917

2,602,038



Total Assets

$73,633,947

$71,441,976































Liabilities and Equity











Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$1,873,510

$1,774,827



Accrued maintenance liability

3,468,886

3,327,347



Lessee deposit liability

1,207,368

1,092,585



Debt

46,113,492

45,294,511



Deferred tax liabilities

3,023,406

2,767,874



Total Liabilities

55,686,662

54,257,144

















Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 450,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31,

2024; 196,043,739 and 204,543,739 ordinary shares issued and 178,309,768 and 186,783,225 ordinary shares

outstanding (including 4,051,509 and 5,072,382 unvested restricted stock) as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively

2,466

2,558



Additional paid-in capital

5,122,322

5,809,276



Treasury shares, at cost (17,733,971 and 17,760,514 ordinary shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively)

(1,697,801)

(1,425,652)



Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(43,524)

42,683



Accumulated retained earnings

14,563,612

12,755,758



Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

17,947,075

17,184,623



Non-controlling interest

210

209



Total Equity

17,947,285

17,184,832

















Total Liabilities and Equity

$73,633,947

$71,441,976



















































AerCap Holdings N.V.





























Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements





























(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)











































































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025

2024

2025

2024



































Revenues and other income





























Lease revenue:





























Basic lease rents











$1,652,669

$1,567,526

$3,301,730

$3,153,157



Maintenance rents and other receipts











114,969

180,036

261,460

359,496



Total lease revenue











1,767,638

1,747,562

3,563,190

3,512,653



Net gain on sale of assets











57,098

129,459

234,016

289,039



Other income











62,016

81,124

166,578

174,541



Total Revenues and other income











1,886,752

1,958,145

3,963,784

3,976,233



































Expenses





























Depreciation and amortization











668,932

636,419

1,328,667

1,269,897



Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict











(972,822)

-

(972,822)

(22,749)



Asset impairment











2,369

27,686

5,609

30,356



Interest expense











518,866

478,282

1,021,726

969,797



Loss on debt extinguishment











1,982

7,008

1,982

7,020



Leasing expenses











94,539

172,791

175,284

321,405



Selling, general and administrative expenses











170,830

125,333

283,931

244,625



Total Expenses











484,696

1,447,519

1,844,377

2,820,351



































Loss on investments at fair value











(22,533)

(18,207)

(23,928)

(4,684)



































Income before income taxes and income of investments





























accounted for under the equity method











1,379,523

492,419

2,095,479

1,151,198



































Income tax expense











(168,366)

(76,346)

(279,339)

(170,455)



Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method











48,052

32,094

85,930

71,634



































Net income











$1,259,209

$448,167

$1,902,070

$1,052,377



































Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest











-

(1)

(1)

3



































Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V.











$1,259,209

$448,166

$1,902,069

$1,052,380



































Basic earnings per share











$7.24

$2.33

$10.76

$5.42



Diluted earnings per share











$7.09

$2.28

$10.51

$5.30



































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic











173,960,277

192,515,755

176,725,697

194,144,800



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted











177,541,220

196,881,272

181,062,000

198,514,778





















































AerCap Holdings N.V













Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(U.S. Dollars in thousands)



































Six Months Ended June 30,









2025

2024



















Net income



$1,902,070

$1,052,377



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



1,328,667

1,269,897



Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict



(972,822)

(22,749)



Asset impairment



5,609

30,356



Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium



90,471

116,181



Maintenance rights write-off



72,473

184,118



Maintenance liability release to income



(76,389)

(112,413)



Net gain on sale of assets



(234,016)

(289,039)



Deferred tax expense



266,748

148,777



Share-based compensation



100,214

57,668



Collections of finance leases



157,021

203,113



Loss on investments at fair value



23,928

4,684



Loss on debt extinguishment



1,982

7,020



Other



(78,319)

(4,719)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade receivables



13,749

24,305



Other assets



90,233

165,557



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities



(25,169)

(50,620)



Net cash provided by operating activities



2,666,450

2,784,513



















Purchase of flight equipment



(1,684,831)

(2,177,406)



Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets



875,073

1,527,481



Prepayments on flight equipment



(1,286,084)

(1,077,429)



Cash proceeds from insurance claim settlements



824,167

-



Other



(27,328)

34,939



Net cash used in investing activities



(1,299,003)

(1,692,415)



















Issuance of debt



3,585,969

2,796,670



Repayment of debt



(2,766,797)

(3,579,662)



Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received



(28,847)

(37,165)



Maintenance payments received



462,937

442,130



Maintenance payments returned



(81,268)

(178,364)



Security deposits received



198,465

122,433



Security deposits returned



(96,961)

(105,500)



Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation



(1,104,219)

(722,974)



Dividends paid on ordinary shares



(95,363)

(41,806)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



73,916

(1,304,238)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,441,363

(212,140)



Effect of exchange rate changes



3,204

(1,091)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,401,582

1,825,466



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$2,846,149

$1,612,235



















