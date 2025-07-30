AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Record Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025 and Raises EPS Guidance

- Record net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $1,259 million, or $7.09 per share.
- Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $502 million, or $2.83 per share.
- Raising full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance to approximately $11.60, not including any additional gains on sale for the remainder of the year.
DUBLIN, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), the industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing, today reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025.
"AerCap produced another strong performance for the second quarter of 2025. We generated record net income, driven by strong operating results and the favorable June court judgment in our insurance case. We also announced a new strategic partnership for engine leasing with Air France-KLM that will expand our ability to support LEAP engine operators. Global demand for aviation assets remains high, as evidenced by our 97% lease extension rate during the second quarter. Based on AerCap's strong first-half results and positive outlook for the remainder of the year, we have increased our 2025 full-year EPS guidance," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.
Highlights:
- Awarded approximately $1 billion insurance payment by London Commercial Court for aircraft and engines lost in Russia.
- Return on equity of 29% and adjusted return on equity of 11% for the second quarter of 2025.
- Cash flow from operating activities of $1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2025.
- Unlevered gain-on-sale margin of 18% for assets sold in the second quarter of 2025, or 1.7x book value on an equity basis.
- Entered into framework agreement with Leonardo S.p.A. to support the transfer of maintenance agreements between customers, making helicopter transitions easier and more cost-efficient.
- Capex of $734 million, including purchases of 11 aircraft, five engines and five helicopters.
- Signed financing transactions for approximately $2.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025.
- Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.2 to 1 as of June 30, 2025.
- Book value per share of $102.99 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of approximately 15% from June 30, 2024.
- Returned $445 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 4.7 million shares at an average price of $94.03 per share during the second quarter of 2025, taking total share repurchases to over $1 billion for 2025 year-to-date.
Revenue and Net Spread
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% increase/
2025
2024
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Lease revenue:
Basic lease rents
$1,653
$1,568
5 %
$3,302
$3,153
5 %
Maintenance rents and other receipts
115
180
(36 %)
261
359
(27 %)
Total lease revenue
1,768
1,748
1 %
3,563
3,513
1 %
Net gain on sale of assets
57
129
(56 %)
234
289
(19 %)
Other income
62
81
(24 %)
167
175
(5 %)
Total Revenues and other income
$1,887
$1,958
(4 %)
$3,964
$3,976
- %
Basic lease rents were $1,653 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $1,568 million for the same period in 2024. Basic lease rents for the second quarter of 2025 were negatively impacted by $26 million of lease premium amortization.
Maintenance rents and other receipts were $115 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $180 million for the same period in 2024. Maintenance rents for the second quarter of 2025 were negatively impacted by $27 million as a result of maintenance rights assets that were amortized to revenue.
Net gain on sale of assets for the second quarter of 2025 was $57 million, relating to 18 assets sold for $374 million, compared with $129 million for the same period in 2024, relating to 31 assets sold for $793 million.
Other income for the second quarter of 2025 was $62 million, compared with $81 million for the same period in 2024.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% increase/
2025
2024
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Basic lease rents
$1,653
$1,568
5 %
$3,302
$3,153
5 %
Adjusted for:
Amortization of lease premium/deficiency
26
32
(21 %)
53
66
(20 %)
Basic lease rents excluding amortization of lease premium/
deficiency
$1,678
$1,600
5 %
$3,355
$3,219
4 %
Interest expense
519
478
8 %
1,022
970
5 %
Adjusted for:
Mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives
(11)
(5)
129 %
(15)
(8)
95 %
Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives
508
474
7 %
1,006
962
5 %
Adjusted net interest margin (*)
$1,170
$1,126
4 %
$2,348
$2,257
4 %
Depreciation and amortization
(669)
(636)
5 %
(1,329)
(1,270)
5 %
Adjusted net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization
$501
$490
2 %
$1,019
$987
3 %
Average lease assets (*)
$62,032
$60,237
3 %
$62,042
$60,347
3 %
Annualized net spread (*)
7.5 %
7.5 %
7.6 %
7.5 %
Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*)
3.2 %
3.3 %
3.3 %
3.3 %
(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures and metrics
Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives was $508 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $474 million for the same period in 2024. AerCap's average cost of debt was 4.1% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.8% for the same period in 2024, excluding debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts.
Recoveries Related to Ukraine Conflict
During the second quarter of 2025, we were awarded approximately $1 billion from the war risks insurers of our contingent and possessed insurance policy by the London Commercial Court in respect of assets lost in Russia in 2022.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% increase/
2025
2024
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based
compensation expenses)
$98
$93
6 %
$184
$187
(2 %)
Share-based compensation expenses
73
32
126 %
100
58
74 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$171
$125
37 %
$284
$245
16 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $171 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $125 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by higher share-based compensation expenses due to upfront recognition of certain expenses.
Other Expenses
Leasing expenses were $95 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $173 million for the same period in 2024. Leasing expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were negatively impacted by $29 million of maintenance rights amortization.
Effective Tax Rate
AerCap's effective tax rate was 12.2% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to an effective tax rate of 15.5% for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income or loss, and certain other discrete items. In the second quarter of 2025, the income tax expense included a tax benefit of $41 million due to the reversal of a Pillar 2 provision from the prior year.
Book Value Per Share
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in millions,
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
$17,947
$17,016
Ordinary shares outstanding
178,309,768
195,159,322
Unvested restricted stock
(4,051,509)
(4,975,247)
Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)
174,258,259
190,184,075
Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)
$102.99
$89.47
Cumulative dividends declared per ordinary share
$1.29
$0.25
Financial Position
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
% increase/
(decrease) over
December 31, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$2,846
$1,402
103 %
Total assets
73,634
71,442
3 %
Debt
46,113
45,295
2 %
Total liabilities
55,687
54,257
3 %
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
17,947
17,185
4 %
Flight Equipment
As of June 30, 2025, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 3,508 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of the company's owned aircraft fleet as of June 30, 2025 was 7.6 years (5.1 years for new technology aircraft, 15.4 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.2 years.
Dividend
In July 2025, AerCap's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, with a payment date of September 4, 2025, to shareholders of record of AerCap ordinary shares as of the close of business on August 13, 2025.
Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release
The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures and metrics used in this press release. We believe these measures and metrics may further assist investors in their understanding of our performance. These measures and metrics should not be viewed in isolation and should only be used in conjunction with and as a supplement to our U.S. GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures and metrics are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in our industry, and so this additional information may not be comparable with similarly-titled measures and metrics and disclosures by other companies.
Adjusted net income / earnings per share, adjusted return on equity and adjusted earnings per share guidance
Adjusted net income is calculated as net income excluding the after-tax impact of the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting and net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average of our ordinary shares outstanding. Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by average shareholders' equity. Given the relative significance of these items during 2025, we have chosen to present this measure in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Net income
Earnings
per share
Net income
Earnings
per share
(U.S. Dollars in millions,
except per share data)
Net income / earnings per share
$1,259
$7.09
$1,902
$10.51
Adjusted for:
Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict
(973)
(5.48)
(973)
(5.37)
Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium
assets recognized under purchase accounting (*)
82
0.46
125
0.69
Income tax effect of above adjustments
134
0.75
127
0.70
Adjusted net income / earnings per share
$502
$2.83
$1,182
$6.53
Average AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
$17,570
$17,441
Return on equity
29 %
22 %
Adjusted return on equity
11 %
14 %
(*) Includes $26 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $27 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $29 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $53 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $36 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $36 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Adjusted earnings per share guidance for full-year 2025 is calculated as projected net income excluding the after-tax impact of the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting divided by the weighted average of our projected ordinary shares outstanding.
Projected FY 2025
(U.S. Dollars in billions,
Net income
$2.6
Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting
0.3
Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict
(1.0)
Income tax effect of above adjustments
0.1
Adjusted net income
$2.1
Adjusted earnings per share
$11.60
Adjusted debt/equity ratio
This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.
- Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.
- Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.
Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in millions,
Debt
$46,113
$45,295
Adjusted for:
Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
(2,696)
(1,209)
50% equity credit for long-term subordinated debt
(1,125)
(1,125)
Adjusted debt
$42,292
$42,960
Equity
$17,947
$17,185
Adjusted for:
50% equity credit for long-term subordinated debt
1,125
1,125
Adjusted equity
$19,072
$18,310
Adjusted debt/equity ratio
2.22 to 1
2.35 to 1
Adjusted net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt
Adjusted net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents, excluding the impact of the amortization of lease premium/deficiency recognized under purchase accounting, and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives. Annualized net spread is adjusted net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is adjusted net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets.
Average cost of debt is calculated as interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts, divided by average debt balance.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Interest expense
$519
$478
Adjusted for:
Mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives
(11)
(5)
Debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts
(26)
(33)
Interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance
costs, upfront fees and other impacts
$482
$440
Average debt balance
$46,667
$45,972
Average cost of debt
4.1 %
3.8 %
Lease assets
Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance leases and maintenance rights assets.
Aviation assets
Aviation assets include aircraft, engines and helicopters.
Conference Call
In connection with its report of second quarter 2025 results, management will host a conference call with members of the investment community today, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The call can be accessed live via webcast by AerCap's website at www.aercap.com under "Investors", or by dialing (U.S./ Canada) +1 646 828 8193 or (International) +353 1 246 5638 and referencing code 6607713 at least 5 minutes before start time.
The webcast replay will be archived in the "Investors" section of the company's website for one year.
For further information, contact Joseph McGinley: +353 1 418 0428 ( [email protected] ).
About AerCap
AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Memphis, Miami, Singapore, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Amsterdam and other locations around the world.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the continued impacts of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; the impact of hostilities in the Middle East, or any escalation thereof, on the aviation industry or our business; trade tensions, including U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures by some countries, and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.
As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com.
AerCap Holdings N.V.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$2,696,068
$1,209,226
Restricted cash
150,081
192,356
Trade receivables
54,172
68,073
Flight equipment held for operating leases, net
58,708,975
58,575,672
Investment in finance leases, net
1,256,028
1,208,585
Flight equipment held for sale
469,614
466,173
Prepayments on flight equipment
4,310,680
3,460,296
Maintenance rights and lease premium, net
1,901,942
2,129,993
Other intangibles, net
128,727
139,666
Deferred tax assets
263,790
261,004
Associated companies
1,205,953
1,128,894
Other assets
2,487,917
2,602,038
Total Assets
$73,633,947
$71,441,976
Liabilities and Equity
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$1,873,510
$1,774,827
Accrued maintenance liability
3,468,886
3,327,347
Lessee deposit liability
1,207,368
1,092,585
Debt
46,113,492
45,294,511
Deferred tax liabilities
3,023,406
2,767,874
Total Liabilities
55,686,662
54,257,144
Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 450,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31,
2,466
2,558
Additional paid-in capital
5,122,322
5,809,276
Treasury shares, at cost (17,733,971 and 17,760,514 ordinary shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,
(1,697,801)
(1,425,652)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(43,524)
42,683
Accumulated retained earnings
14,563,612
12,755,758
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
17,947,075
17,184,623
Non-controlling interest
210
209
Total Equity
17,947,285
17,184,832
Total Liabilities and Equity
$73,633,947
$71,441,976
AerCap Holdings N.V.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues and other income
Lease revenue:
Basic lease rents
$1,652,669
$1,567,526
$3,301,730
$3,153,157
Maintenance rents and other receipts
114,969
180,036
261,460
359,496
Total lease revenue
1,767,638
1,747,562
3,563,190
3,512,653
Net gain on sale of assets
57,098
129,459
234,016
289,039
Other income
62,016
81,124
166,578
174,541
Total Revenues and other income
1,886,752
1,958,145
3,963,784
3,976,233
Expenses
Depreciation and amortization
668,932
636,419
1,328,667
1,269,897
Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict
(972,822)
-
(972,822)
(22,749)
Asset impairment
2,369
27,686
5,609
30,356
Interest expense
518,866
478,282
1,021,726
969,797
Loss on debt extinguishment
1,982
7,008
1,982
7,020
Leasing expenses
94,539
172,791
175,284
321,405
Selling, general and administrative expenses
170,830
125,333
283,931
244,625
Total Expenses
484,696
1,447,519
1,844,377
2,820,351
Loss on investments at fair value
(22,533)
(18,207)
(23,928)
(4,684)
Income before income taxes and income of investments
accounted for under the equity method
1,379,523
492,419
2,095,479
1,151,198
Income tax expense
(168,366)
(76,346)
(279,339)
(170,455)
Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under
the equity method
48,052
32,094
85,930
71,634
Net income
$1,259,209
$448,167
$1,902,070
$1,052,377
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
-
(1)
(1)
3
Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V.
$1,259,209
$448,166
$1,902,069
$1,052,380
Basic earnings per share
$7.24
$2.33
$10.76
$5.42
Diluted earnings per share
$7.09
$2.28
$10.51
$5.30
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
173,960,277
192,515,755
176,725,697
194,144,800
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
177,541,220
196,881,272
181,062,000
198,514,778
AerCap Holdings N.V
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Net income
$1,902,070
$1,052,377
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,328,667
1,269,897
Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict
(972,822)
(22,749)
Asset impairment
5,609
30,356
Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium
90,471
116,181
Maintenance rights write-off
72,473
184,118
Maintenance liability release to income
(76,389)
(112,413)
Net gain on sale of assets
(234,016)
(289,039)
Deferred tax expense
266,748
148,777
Share-based compensation
100,214
57,668
Collections of finance leases
157,021
203,113
Loss on investments at fair value
23,928
4,684
Loss on debt extinguishment
1,982
7,020
Other
(78,319)
(4,719)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
13,749
24,305
Other assets
90,233
165,557
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(25,169)
(50,620)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,666,450
2,784,513
Purchase of flight equipment
(1,684,831)
(2,177,406)
Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets
875,073
1,527,481
Prepayments on flight equipment
(1,286,084)
(1,077,429)
Cash proceeds from insurance claim settlements
824,167
-
Other
(27,328)
34,939
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,299,003)
(1,692,415)
Issuance of debt
3,585,969
2,796,670
Repayment of debt
(2,766,797)
(3,579,662)
Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received
(28,847)
(37,165)
Maintenance payments received
462,937
442,130
Maintenance payments returned
(81,268)
(178,364)
Security deposits received
198,465
122,433
Security deposits returned
(96,961)
(105,500)
Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation
(1,104,219)
(722,974)
Dividends paid on ordinary shares
(95,363)
(41,806)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
73,916
(1,304,238)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,441,363
(212,140)
Effect of exchange rate changes
3,204
(1,091)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,401,582
1,825,466
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$2,846,149
$1,612,235
SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.