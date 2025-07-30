FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network ("SD-WAN") solutions that provide the highest levels of reliability, security, and optimization for Wide Area Networks (WANs), today announced its first quarter fiscal year 2026 results for the period ended June 30, 2025.

Q1 Highlights

Successfully completed initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market

Total product revenue grew 16.2% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Total revenue, including professional services, was $3.9 million, a 5% increase, compared to $3.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

FatPipe added to Russell 3000E and Russell Microcap Indexes

Appointed key sales Vice Presidents to leadership team, adding decades of combined experience in networking technology, cybersecurity, sales, and finance

Appointed CFO with finance and audit experience

Received 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year Award for the Company's Total Security 360 cybersecurity product

"This has been a pivotal quarter for FatPipe, our first as a public company, and I'm incredibly proud of the team's execution during this transformational period," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe. "Despite the operational demands of our IPO, we delivered solid top-line growth and saw meaningful traction in our recurring revenue streams, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our business model. As we scale our sales organization and capitalize on renewed interest from enterprises seeking secure, high-performance SD-WAN alternatives to legacy vendors, we are well-positioned for accelerated momentum. With our strategic investments in go-to-market expansion and our award-winning cybersecurity offerings, we are committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

"Our technology roadmap continues to deliver for customers at scale," added Sanchaita Datta, President and CTO of FatPipe. "During the fiscal first quarter we completed a 252 site deployment for a large customer in record time. This implementation not only reinforces our commitment to critical infrastructure sectors, but it also expands our footprint in high-growth verticals where secure connectivity is essential. As demand for robust, scalable networking solutions continues to grow, FatPipe is poised to lead with innovation and operational excellence."

Q1 Financial Results:

Total product revenue grew 16.2% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Total revenue, including professional services, was $3.9 million, a 5% increase, compared to $3.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by customer retention and additional focus on sales efforts.

Gross margin expanded to 94%, compared to 92% in Q1 FY25, driven by customer contract extensions.

Net income was $0.7 million, up 22% from net income of $0.6 million in Q1 FY25 driven by strong topline growth.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.1 million, up 10% from $1.0 million in Q1 FY25.

Cash and cash equivalents were $5.9 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $2.9 on March 31, 2025 as a result of IPO proceeds.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. Fatpipe introduced a full single stack cybersecurity solution designed to be sold to the same customer profile, and Buyer as FatPipe. Fatpipe currently has 12 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.fatpipe.com. Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Company Contact Info

[email protected] Please contact the company through this email, for scheduling a conversation with senior management. Responses will be provided within 24 business hours.

Investor Contact

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1.800.RED.CHIP (733-2447)

[email protected]

SOURCE FatPipe Networks