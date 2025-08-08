FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Inc. Ranked #1 for Product and #1 for Support in Info-Tech Research Group's 2025 SD-WAN Midmarket Report

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network ("SD-WAN") solutions that provide the highest levels of reliability, security, and optimization for Wide Area Networks (WANs) is pleased to announce that the global research and advisory firm, Info-Tech Research Group, has identified FatPipe Inc. #1 for Product and #1 for Support in its 2025 SD-WAN Midmarket Report. The report findings are based on data from user reviews on the firm's SoftwareReviews platform, the leading source for insights on the software provider landscape. FatPipe is a pioneer in software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology, delivering secure, high-performance connectivity solutions for enterprises across the globe.

Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant report measures the complete software experience to provide a comprehensive perspective on product features and capabilities compared to the provider relationship. These reports recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace as evaluated by users. Providers receive satisfaction scores across:

Net emotional footprint (+96)

Product features satisfaction (93%)

Likelihood to recommend (97%)

These scores are aggregated to result in emotional response ratings (Net Emotional Footprint). FatPipe Inc. received a Net Emotional Footprint of +96 for ease of administration, business value created, and ease of implementation.

FatPipe's recognition in the report highlights its industry-leading SD-WAN solutions, which deliver enterprise-grade performance, secure application-aware routing, and seamless failover across hybrid networks. Its integrated cybersecurity stack, including SASE features and real-time monitoring, ensures uninterrupted connectivity and enhanced visibility, even during outages or security incidents.

"We're honored to be recognized among the leaders in this report. Our team's commitment to delivering enterprise-grade SD-WAN solutions with unmatched performance, security, and ease of management remains our top priority" said Sanchaita Data, President and CTO of FatPipe Inc.

Info-Tech's Emotional Footprint Award is based on authentic user-review data, collected and meticulously verified. The Data Quadrant Award is based on verified feedback from IT and business professionals and indicates product rankings and categorization.

This recognition underscores FatPipe's ongoing commitment to innovation, reliability, and delivering measurable value to enterprise customers worldwide. Being named a leader by Info-Tech Research Group underscores the trust customers place in FatPipe and its mission to simplify and secure network infrastructure.

To learn more about FatPipe's award-winning SD-WAN and cybersecurity solutions, visit www.fatpipe.com or connect with the team at sales123@fatpipeinc.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. It provides unbiased research and advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and informed decisions. Info-Tech's divisions include SoftwareReviews for software buying insights and McLean & Company for HR research.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe introduced a full single stack cybersecurity solution designed to be sold to the same customer profile, and buyer as FatPipe. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.fatpipe.com. Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Company Contact Info

IR.Press@fatpipeinc.com Please contact the company through this email, for scheduling a conversation with senior management. Responses will be provided within 24 business hours.

Investor Contact

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1.800.RED.CHIP (733-2447)

FATN@redchip.com

