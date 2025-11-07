RedChip Companies, Inc.: FatPipe, Jackpot Digital, and NDT Pharmaceuticals Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN), Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCQB:JPOTF), and NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC:NDTP) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, November 8, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO and Co-Founder of FatPipe, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the Company's pioneering innovations in software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and next-generation cybersecurity. Under Dr. Bhaskar's leadership, FatPipe has evolved from an SD-WAN pioneer - credited with creating the category itself - to a leader in delivering advanced, cost-effective network security solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. He will highlight FatPipe's patented technologies that enable seamless, high-speed data transmission across multiple links and its new single-stack cybersecurity platform that provides enterprise-grade protection at SMB-friendly costs. Dr. Bhaskar will also discuss FatPipe's global customer footprint, strong intellectual property portfolio, and growth strategy as the Company expands its cybersecurity offerings to meet the escalating demand for secure, resilient connectivity in the hybrid workplace era.

Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the Company's leadership in dealerless electronic poker technology and its expansion across global gaming markets. Kalpakian will highlight Jackpot's flagship product, Jackpot Blitz®, a cutting-edge 75-inch 4K touchscreen table that delivers a fully automated, interactive poker experience while dramatically reducing casino operating costs. He will outline the Company's strong and growing customer base - including Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, PENN Entertainment, and Loto-Québec - and the significant growth opportunity as Jackpot expands into regulated land-based casinos across North America, Asia, and Europe. Kalpakian will also discuss Jackpot's scalable, recurring-revenue model and its unique position to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar electronic table game market projected to exceed $3.4 billion by 2030.

Zach O'Shea, President and CEO of NDT Pharmaceuticals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's mission to redefine biosafety and wellness through its wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life. Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, Good Salt Life is a vertically integrated innovator in infection control, combining cutting-edge chemical-delivery technology, EPA-approved antimicrobial solutions, and proprietary data-driven disinfection protocols to create sustainable biosafety ecosystems. The company's solutions are deployed across 11 countries and 8 industries, including food production, animal health, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, and professional sports. O'Shea will highlight Good Salt Life's expanding operations spanning B2B and B2C markets, and the company's projected growth trajectory as it scales its eco-friendly, science-driven solutions for healthier living worldwide.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminated the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic worldwide. FatPipe has now pioneered cost-effective, advanced single-stack cybersecurity for on-premise deployments that significantly improve network and cybersecurity for SMBs. For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings. For more information on Jackpot Digital, visit www.jackpotdigital.com.

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its subsidiary, Good Salt Life, the Company has expanded its strategic direction into sustainable, science-driven products that promote healthier living. The Company is committed to building value through investments in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet while aligning with growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and health-conscious alternatives.

About Good Salt Life, Inc.

Good Salt Life is dedicated to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that support healthier living environments. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company offers safe and effective solutions for home, pet, personal care, and animal health. Through strategic partnerships, including collaborations in the B2B animal health sector, Good Salt Life continues to drive advancements that benefit both people and animals. For more information, visit www.goodsaltlife.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

