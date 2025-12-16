FatPipe Networks: Join FatPipe's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on December 16

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / FatPipe, Inc. FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network ("SD-WAN") solutions that provide the highest levels of reliability, security, and optimization for Wide Area Networks (WANs), is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on December 16, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature FatPipe's Chairman and CEO, Dr. Ragula Bhaskar.

Attendees will gain insight into FatPipe's leadership in the software-defined networking market and its positioning as a high-margin, subscription-based software company operating at the intersection of SD-WAN, SASE, and network monitoring. With more than 2,500 enterprise customers across sectors like government, healthcare, and finance, FatPipe delivers patented, application-aware technology that ensures secure, uninterrupted connectivity in increasingly complex IT environments. The Company's robust recurring revenue model, 90%+ gross margins, and strong profitability-including a 24.4% net margin in fiscal 2024-underscore its capital efficiency and growth potential. Investors will also learn how FatPipe's expanding global footprint, differentiated product suite, and long-term reseller partnerships uniquely position the Company to scale in a market projected to exceed $49 billion by 2030.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/FATN/81442635058

Questions can be pre-submitted to FATN@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs, and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. In May 2025, FatPipe introduced Total Security 360, a single stack cybersecurity and network security solution providing control over data within company and sovereign boundaries. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.fatpipe.com. Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Company Contact Info

IR.Press@fatpipeinc.com

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

FATN@redchip.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/join-fatpipes-exclusive-live-investor-webinar-and-qanda-session-o-1117875