FatPipe Networks: FatPipe, Inc. to Host Investor Webinar to Present Q3 Financial Results on February 2, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), a pioneer in enterprise-class software-defined wide area networking and cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it will host an investor webinar to present its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The investor webinar will be held on February 2, 2026, from 4:15 PM to 4:45 PM Eastern Time. Senior management will review the Company's Q3 financial performance and provide business updates, followed by a brief question-and-answer session.

Event Details

Date: February 2, 2026

Time: 4:15 PM to 4:45 PM ET

Format: Investor webinar

Registration details and access information can be found here and will be made available on the Company's investor relations channels.

Registration Link: https://fatpipeinc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4nKHbox6SeiulnPaUideBA

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its financial performance, business outlook, and future operations, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," or "continue," or other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include those described in FatPipe's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking and hybrid WAN technology that eliminates the need for cooperation from internet service providers and enables enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform designed for highly distributed, mission-critical environments. The Company holds 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking technologies, and its products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

