Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
ACCESS Newswire
23.12.2025 20:26 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Inc Highlights Proven Fail-Proof Autonomous Vehicle Connectivity Solutions to Avoid Waymo San Francisco Outage-like Situations

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Recent service disruptions involving Waymo autonomous vehicles in San Francisco have drawn attention to a core challenge in autonomous mobility: dependence on a single network or network access technology. During a widespread power and infrastructure outage, Waymo vehicles reportedly experienced difficulty maintaining reliable 5G connectivity, forcing service pauses and stalled operations.

Autonomous vehicles require continuous, real-time connectivity to operate safely and effectively. When cellular networks degrade or become unavailable, vehicles without true network diversity can lose communication entirely.

FatPipe Inc (NASDAQ:FATN) has already addressed this challenge through real-world autonomous vehicle deployments designed for network failure scenarios. Project Darwin, a Consortium of the European Space Agency, University of Oxford, Virgin Media O2, and Hispasat, among others selected FatPipe for its sub-second seamless switching technology and demonstrated a convergent connectivity architecture combining GEO satellite, LEO satellite, and 4G/5G cellular networks into a single, resilient solution for autonomous vehicle operations and demonstrated the technology on the streets of London on ambulances. See our Autonomous Vehicle presentation here: https://www.fatpipeinc.com/autonomous-vehicle-networking-technology

During live trials, each individual network experienced coverage gaps of 10 percent to 20 percent. However, when combined using FatPipe's software-defined multipath technology, with sub-second failover, overall connectivity availability increased significantly to 99+%.

"Although we were out of coverage between 10 percent and 20 percent of the time for each of the networks, the convergent solution increased the overall availability of connectivity to 99 percent of the time," said Rodrigo Barreto, Lead Architect at Darwin.

This architecture allows autonomous vehicles to dynamically switch between available networks without session loss or application interruption, maintaining connectivity even during carrier outages, power failures, or infrastructure disruptions.

FatPipe previously showcased this capability in collaboration with Project Darwin, demonstrating ubiquitous communications for autonomous vehicles. Additional details are available here:
https://www.fatpipeinc.com/about/releases/releases-2022/01282022

As autonomous vehicle deployments expand in dense urban environments, resilient multi-network connectivity is becoming a requirement rather than an enhancement. FatPipe's solution is designed to help autonomous mobility providers prevent service disruptions like those recently observed in San Francisco.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact FatPipe for evaluation of FatPipe products.

Company Contact
FatPipe Inc
Phone: +1 801.683.5656 x1140
Email: Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-inc-highlights-proven-fail-proof-autonomous-vehicle-conne-1120619

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
