RedChip Companies, Inc.: NioCorp and FatPipe Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with NioCorp Developments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NB) and FatPipe, Inc. (Nasdaq:FATN) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, November 22, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

NB: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nb_access

FATN: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/fatn_access

In an exclusive interview, Mark A. Smith, CEO of NioCorp, will appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how the NioCorp is advancing the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project, a fully permitted U.S. source of niobium, scandium, titanium, and magnetic rare earth elements essential to advanced manufacturing and national security. Designed to become one of America's most important domestic suppliers of critical minerals, Elk Creek has already secured $10 million in Pentagon funding and is currently under review by the U.S. Export-Import Bank for up to $780 million in potential project financing. Mr. Smith will also highlight NioCorp's partnerships with tier-one customers and strategic collaborators-including Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works division-as well as the company's strong financial position, recent capital raises, and its role in helping the U.S. reduce reliance on foreign mineral supply chains tied to defense, aerospace, EVs, robotics, and clean energy markets.

Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO and Co-Founder of FatPipe, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's pioneering innovations in software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and next-generation cybersecurity. Under Dr. Bhaskar's leadership, FatPipe has evolved from an SD-WAN pioneer-credited with creating the category itself-to a leader in delivering advanced, cost-effective network security solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. He will highlight FatPipe's patented technologies that enable seamless, high-speed data transmission across multiple links and its new single-stack cybersecurity platform that provides enterprise-grade protection at SMB-friendly costs. Dr. Bhaskar will also discuss FatPipe's global customer footprint, strong intellectual property portfolio, and growth strategy as the company expands its cybersecurity offerings to meet the escalating demand for secure, resilient connectivity in the hybrid workplace era.

NB and FATN are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing the Elk Creek Project that is expected to produce niobium, scandium, and titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Elk Creek Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of neodymium-iron-boron magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminated the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic worldwide. FatPipe has now pioneered cost-effective, advanced single-stack cybersecurity for on-premise deployments that significantly improve network and cybersecurity for SMBs. For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

