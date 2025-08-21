FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Adds 174 New Customers, Reinforcing Growth Trajectory

New customer additions key driver of 16.2% product revenue growth in Q1 FY26

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure Software-Defined Wide Area Network ("SD-WAN") solutions that provide the highest levels of reliability, security, and optimization for Wide Area Networks (WANs), today announced the addition of 174 new customers in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. This surge in adoption contributed to a 16.2% year-over-year increase in product revenue compared to the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

"The addition of 174 new customers in Q1 highlights the accelerating demand for FatPipe's software-defined networking solutions," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe. "Customer growth is the foundation of our subscription-based model, and this momentum gives us confidence in our ability to drive sustainable, recurring revenue growth as we continue expanding in key markets globally."

FatPipe's momentum builds on its differentiated platform, which integrates Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN), Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Cybersecurity, and Network Monitoring Services (NMS) into a unified solution. With patented multi-path routing, sub-second failover, single-stack security, and deep observability, FatPipe empowers enterprises to simplify network management, secure distributed operations, and ensure business continuity.

The company continues to serve a diverse base of more than 2,700 customers across sectors including government, healthcare, financial services, education, and retail, with growing international expansion in Southeast Asia and Mexico.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.fatpipe.com. Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Company Contact Info

Vikrant Ragula

Director of Investor Relations

801-683-5656 x 1140

Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

Investor Contact

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1.800.RED.CHIP (733-2447)

FATN@redchip.com

