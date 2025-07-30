

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (AIR) on Wednesday reported consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, with net income surging and revenue rising by 3%.



Gross commercial aircraft orders totaled 494, up from 327 aircraft in the first half of 2024, with net orders of 402 aircraft after cancellations, up from 310 aircraft last year.



The order backlog amounted to 8,754 commercial aircraft at the end of June 2025. Airbus Helicopters registered net orders totaling 171 units, down from 233 units.



Consolidated revenues increased 3% year-on-year to €29.6 billion, up from €28.8 billion last year. A total of 306 commercial aircraft were delivered, up from 323 aircraft last year, comprising 41 A220s, 232 A320 Family, 12 A330s and 21 A350s.



Revenues generated by Airbus' commercial aircraft activities decreased 2% to €20.8 billion, mainly reflecting the lower number of deliveries. Airbus Helicopters' revenues increased by 16% to €3.7 billion, reflecting a solid performance from programs and growth in services.



Consolidated net income was €1,525 million or €1.93 per share, up from €825 million €1.04 per share last year.



'The commercial performance in the first half of 2025 has been strong across the Company,' said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. 'Our H1 financials reflect transformation progress in our Defense and Space division and the lower commercial aircraft deliveries compared to a year ago. We are producing aircraft in line with our plans, but deliveries are backloaded as we face persistent engine supply issues on the A320 program. The operating environment is complex and fast-changing. On tariffs, the recent political agreement between the EU and the US to revert to a zero-tariff approach for civil aircraft is a welcome development for our industry. Our 2025 guidance, which continues to exclude the impact of tariffs, remains unchanged.'



Consolidated adjusted EBIT totaled €2,204 million, up €1,391 million last year.



