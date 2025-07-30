IFF (NYSE: IFF)-a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences-today announced the appointment of Paul J. Fribourg and Jesus B. Mantas to its board of directors, effective immediately.

These appointments bring extensive international leadership experience, and industry and strategic insight to IFF as the company continues to advance its innovation agenda and strengthen its market position.

"I am delighted that Paul and Jesus are joining the IFF board," said Kevin O'Byrne, chair of the IFF board. "They bring a strong combination of digital innovation, global market insight and operational excellence. Their experience, leadership and vision will help guide IFF through its next phase of growth as we continue to deliver breakthrough solutions for customers and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

Paul J. Fribourg

Fribourg brings more than four decades of global leadership experience in agribusiness, food and investment sectors, and currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Continental Grain Company, a position he has held since 1976. Fribourg has overseen the company's transformation into a diversified global investment firm with a focus on food, agriculture and adjacent industries. Under his leadership, Continental Grain Company has expanded its portfolio and strategic partnerships across continents, reinforcing its legacy of innovation and resilience.

He serves as lead independent director of Loews Corp. and sits on the boards of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Syngenta Group Co. Ltd. and Wayne-Sanderson Farms LLC. Fribourg is also a member of the Rabobank International North American Agribusiness Advisory Board, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Temasek Americas Advisory Panel and the International Business Leaders Advisory Council for the mayor of Shanghai.

Jesus B. Mantas

Jesus Mantas is a leader in artificial intelligence, business transformation and innovation. He recently retired from IBM, where he served as global managing partner leading the $10 billion Business Transformation Services unit in IBM Consulting.

Before that, he led IBM Consulting global strategy, offerings and acquisitions. He also oversaw several global divisions, including IBM Global Business Outsourcing, IBM Consulting in Latin America, and IBM Consulting in the North America enterprise market. Prior to joining IBM, he was a partner in the technology practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting.

Mantas currently serves on the board of directors at Biogen Inc., where he chairs the Compensation and Management Development Committee. He is vice chair of the board at HITEC, a nonprofit that promotes and celebrates technology leadership in the Hispanic community. He also serves as a council member of the Council on Global Competition and Innovation, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused on accelerating innovation investments in national security.

He was a member of the World Economic Forum's AI Global Council, served as an adjunct professor at the University of California, Irvine Graduate School of Management, and was an officer in the Spanish Air Force.

