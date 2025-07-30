

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.666 billion, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $2.129 billion, or $1.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.040 billion or $2.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $10.365 billion from $9.393 billion last year.



Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.666 Bln. vs. $2.129 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.43 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $10.365 Bln vs. $9.393 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.75 - $2.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $10.3 - $11.1 Bln



