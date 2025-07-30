

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $221 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $1.586 billion from $1.466 billion last year.



Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



