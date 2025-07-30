

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $268 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $45 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $3.4 billion from $3.3 billion last year.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $268 Mln. vs. $45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $3.4 Bln vs. $3.3 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.60



