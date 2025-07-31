

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cognex Corp (CGNX) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $40.51 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $36.21 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cognex Corp reported adjusted earnings of $42.56 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $249.09 million from $239.29 million last year.



Cognex Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $40.51 Mln. vs. $36.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $249.09 Mln vs. $239.29 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.24 - $0.29 Next quarter revenue guidance: $245 - $265 Mln



