

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Markel Corp (MKL) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.107 billion, or $49.67 per share. This compares with $409.98 million, or $18.62 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 24.3% to $4.602 billion from $3.701 billion last year.



Markel Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.107 Bln. vs. $409.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $49.67 vs. $18.62 last year. -Revenue: $4.602 Bln vs. $3.701 Bln last year.



