

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Albemarle Corporation (ALB):



Earnings: -$18.79 million in Q2 vs. -$229.88 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q2 vs. -$1.96 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $13.08 million or $0.11 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.329 billion in Q2 vs. $1.430 billion in the same period last year.



