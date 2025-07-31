

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) has launched IWant, a voice- and text-activated, command-driven AI engine that allows users to instantly access and interact with employee data within Paycom's unified database.



Available via the Paycom app and desktop client login, IWant eliminates the need for software navigation by delivering accurate responses drawn from a single source of truth-Paycom's proprietary database.



The feature supports a wide range of queries for employees, such as pay history, benefits, and tax withholdings, and for managers or HR professionals seeking workforce insights, including time-off schedules, training status, and salary changes.



CEO Chad Richison called it Paycom's most significant release since its founding, claiming it marks a shift toward fully automated software interaction. Industry expert Steve Boese praised the tool's Executive Mode, while pilot clients highlighted its ease of use and ability to democratize access to data without relying on others.



