

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $152.47 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $126.25 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.



Excluding items, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.78 million or $1.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.7% to $4.137 billion from $4.483 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $152.47 Mln. vs. $126.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $4.137 Bln vs. $4.483 Bln last year.



