

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim AG (HCMLF, HLB.F), a Swiss maker of building materials, on Thursday recorded a surge in net profit for the first half, mainly due to a profit from discontinued operations.



For the six-month period, the company registered a net profit of CHF 13.711 billion, or CHF 24.77 per share, higher than CHF 1.218 billion, or CHF 2.16 per share, in the same period last year.



Earnings from continuing operations were CHF 908 million, or CHF 1.64 per share, as against the prior year's CHF 672 million, or CHF 1.18 per share. Net profit from discontinued operations was CHF 12.802 billion, compared with CHF 546 million a year ago.



Net income before taxes moved up to CHF 1.273 billion from last year's CHF 1.015 billion. Operating profit was CHF 1.407 billion, higher than CHF 1.271 billion in 2024. The Group reported sales of CHF 7.871 billion, down from CHF 8.051 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company expects to post 3% to 5% net sales growth in local currency.



Annual recurring EBIT growth is expected to be in the range of 6% to 10% in local currency.



Holcim expects an annual recurring EBIT margin of over 18%.



