

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNL.DE) Thursday reported net loss of 11.185 billion euros for the first half, compared with net income of 1.293 billion euros in the same period a year ago, impacted by a one-time loss of 9.315 billion euros on its stake in Nissan.



The company also said that Nissan made a negative contribution of 2.331 billion to its first-half earnings.



Excluding Nissan impacts, Renault posted net income of 461 million euros, down from 1.469 billion euros a year ago.



Operating loss was 8.404 billion euros compared with operating profit of 1.898 billion euros last year.



Revenue for the period grew 2.5% to 26.64 billion euros from 26.958 billion euros in the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News