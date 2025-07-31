Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 | Ticker-Symbol: K4H
Frankfurt
30.07.25 | 08:10
0,414 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KR1 PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KR1 PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KR1 Plc - Financial Update (June '25)

KR1 Plc - Financial Update (June '25)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

Thursday, 31 July 2025

KR1 plc (the "Company")

Financial Update (June '25)

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE) is pleased to provide an unaudited update on its income from digital assets and its largest holdings as at 30 June 2025.

Income from Digital Assets

Aggregate income from staking activities: £367,807

The income was derived from the Company's staking activities on a range of proof-of-stake networks for the relevant monthly period, as detailed in the table below.

Asset Income

Polkadot ("DOT") £147,412

Cosmos ("ATOM") £96,842


Celestia ("TIA") £90,574

Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £23,183


Moonbeam ("GLMR") £4,916

Kusama ("KSM") £4,881


Staking rewards are received in the form of native tokens in the respective decentralised network and income is measured at fair value on the date of receipt.

Largest Portfolio Holdings

Asset Fair Value % of Portfolio

Polkadot ("DOT") £ 13,616,790 18.91%


Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £ 10,038,034 13.94%


Celestia ("TIA") £ 7,597,013 10.55%


Cosmos ("ATOM") £ 6,445,822 8.95%


Lido ("LDO") £ 6,346,702 8.81%


RedStone ("RED") £ 5,702,445 7.92%

Zee Prime II £ 4,926,101 6.84%

Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (*) £ 4,608,784 6.40%

Interop Ventures £1,566,684 2.18%

Astar ("ASTR") £ 1,143,837 1.59%


Net Asset Value Update

The Company is also pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value as at 30 June 2025.

Net Asset Value: £72,023,086

Net Asset Value per Share: 40.69p

GBP/USD Rate: 1.3731

Disclaimer

Please note that this update is based on available information at the time of announcement, all figures provided herein are unaudited and are solely intended to offer shareholders a timely update of the Company's financial position.

(*) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").

Contact

For further information, please contact:

KR1 plc
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)
Bob Huxford
Ian Silvera
Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading publicly listed digital asset company focused on decentralised technologies. Started in March 2016, and publicly listed on London's Aquis Exchange, KR1 plc has been a pioneer in digital assets and proof-of-stake networks.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.