31 July 2025

SEGRO plC

RESULTS FOR the six months ENDed 30 june 2025

STRONG EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GROWTH,

IMPROVING DEVELOPMENT MOMENTUM

KEY MESSAGES

? Strong 7.8 per cent like-for-like net rental income growth from our existing portfolio as we continue to capture embedded rent reversion, supporting 6.5 per cent earnings and 6.6 per cent dividend growth per share. ? Improving development prospects, with a pick-up in the near-term development pipeline and encouraging levels of demand for our speculatively developed urban space. ? Significant progress in building our data centre platform, progressing plans for our 2.3GW+ land-enabled power bank and signing a joint venture to develop our first fully fitted data centre.

Commenting on the results, David Sleath, Chief Executive, said:

"Our modern, sustainable portfolio, located in Europe's most attractive and supply-constrained markets, has continued to perform well through the first half of the year, driven by leasing, asset management and the capture of reversion. We have a further £172 million of rent available through rent reviews, renewals and the lease up of vacant space, which will continue to support attractive underlying earnings growth.

"Our high quality, well-located land bank and options provide further opportunity to create value and grow income through development, with over £500 million of potential rent. Whilst occupier decision making remains protracted, we are encouraged by the pick-up in our near-term pre-let development pipeline and the active conversations that we are having with customers.

"SEGRO has consistently delivered attractive and compounding increases in both earnings and dividends through the cycle. We are confident in our ability to continue to do this due to the embedded growth potential of our existing portfolio, combined with the potential rent from building out our development pipeline. Our ability to develop fully fitted data centres offers significant additional value creation upside beyond this."

HIGHLIGHTS1 :

? Strong 7.8 per cent growth in like-for-like net rental income from the existing portfolio, driven by a 55 per cent uplift from UK rent reviews and renewals (Group: 33 per cent, Continental Europe: 6 per cent). ? £31 million of new headline rent signed during the period (H1 2024: £48 million), reflecting the performance of the existing portfolio and a low level of big box pre-let signings (H1 2025: £3 million, H1 2024: £17 million). ? Adjusted pre-tax profit of £252 million up 11 per cent compared with the prior year (H1 2024: £227 million). Adjusted EPS is 18.1 pence, up 6.5 per cent (H1 2024: 17.0 pence); the differential growth rate is due to the higher average share count versus H1 2024. ? Adjusted NAV per share of 910 pence (31 December 2024: 907 pence), the first increase since mid-2022. The portfolio value increased 0.5 per cent to £18.5 billion (H1 2024: 0.0 per cent change) and rental values (ERV) grew by 1.0 per cent during H1 2025 (H1 2024: 1.4 per cent). ? Development completions added £19 million of potential new headline rent, delivered at a yield on cost of 7.7 per cent. 92 per cent of this has been leased and all has been, or is expected to be, certified BREEAM 'Excellent' (or local equivalent) or higher. ? A further £50 million of potential rent from development projects under construction or in advanced negotiations, 49 per cent of which has been or is currently expected to be pre-let. Expected development yield for these projects is 7.3 per cent. ? Formation of a 50:50 joint venture with Pure DC Group to develop our first fully fitted data centre project. We are on track to submit planning for this scheme in H2 2025 and continue to advance plans for our 2.3GW+ land-enabled power bank, mostly located in key European Availability Zones. ? Net investment of £388 million: £243 million of acquisitions, including SELP's completion on a portfolio of Continental European big box assets (formerly owned by Tritax EuroBox) and a further £180 million invested into development capex. Disposals totalled £35 million and were all above book value. ? Balance sheet remains strong with a LTV of 31 per cent and £1.9 billion of cash and undrawn committed facilities, positioning the Group to pursue further growth opportunities. ? Interim dividend increased by 6.6 per cent to 9.7 pence (2024: 9.1 pence).

OUTLOOK

SEGRO continues to be positioned well for further growth. Our portfolio is of irreplicable quality, having been purposefully curated over the past 15 years. Two-thirds of it is located in Europe's largest cities, with the remaining one-third strategically located near logistics hubs and along key transportation corridors. These locations remain in high demand from occupiers, supported by powerful, enduring structural trends, and have a shortage of modern, sustainable space with low land availability and restrictive planning policies which limit the supply of new, competing space.

Our portfolio is full of current and future opportunity:

? Rent roll growth from our existing portfolio supports underlying earnings growth as we capture £116 million of reversion, reduce vacancy (£56 million) and drive further market rental growth (2 to 4 per cent for our big box portfolio and 3 to 6 per cent for urban) supported by the favourable supply-demand dynamics in our chosen markets. ? Our development pipeline will deliver additional rent roll growth, as we utilise our exceptional landbank, which provides the opportunity to deliver £406 million of new rent, at a profitable 7 to 8 per cent development yield (and a 10 to 11 per cent yield on new capital invested) and we have a further £123 million of land options. Whilst new development commitments have been lower over the past 18 months, we are encouraged by the advanced pre-let conversations and the momentum building in our near-term pipeline. ? Furthermore, in addition to our existing 0.5GW data centre portfolio which generates £56 million of rent, we have an exciting opportunity to capitalise on this high-growth market through a further 1.8GW+ of power capacity, mostly located in Europe's key Availability Zones. We have the flexibility and capability to execute on this through both powered shell and fully fitted models which will allow us to tailor our offer to our co-location and hyperscale customer base, in order to optimise the value creation opportunity.

Our business is therefore well-placed for further attractive, compounding growth in earnings and dividends, supported by our ability to more than double our rent roll, due to the embedded growth potential of our existing portfolio and additional rent associated with our development pipeline. In addition, our ability to develop fully fitted data centres offers significant additional value creation potential beyond this.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

6 months to

30 June 2025 6 months to

30 June 2024 Change

per cent Adjusted2 profit before tax (£m) 252 227 11.0 IFRS profit before tax (£m) 264 235 - Adjusted3 earnings per share (pence) 18.1 17.0 6.5 IFRS earnings per share (pence) 18.3 16.9 - Dividend per share (pence) 9.7 9.1 6.6 Total Accounting Return (%)4 2.6 0.3 - 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Change

per cent Assets under Management (£m) 21,442 20,296 Portfolio valuation (SEGRO share, £m) 18,495 17,770 0.55 Net true equivalent yield (%) 5.4 5.4 Adjusted6 7 net asset value per share (pence, diluted) 910 907 0.3 IFRS net asset value per share (pence, diluted) 891 889 Net debt (SEGRO share, £m) 5,626 5,000 Loan to value ratio including joint ventures at share (%) 31 28 Net debt:EBITDA8 (times) 8.8 8.6

OPERATING SUMMARY & KEY METRICS

H1 2025 H1 2024 FY 2024

PORTFOLIO VALUATION FLAT, CONTINUED RENTAL GROWTH (see page 7): Portfolio valuation change (%) Group 0.5 0.0 1.1 UK 0.4 0.9 2.1 CE 0.6 (1.4) (0.8) ERV growth (%) Group 1.0 1.4 3.2 UK 1.4 1.5 3.7 CE 0.4 1.3 2.3

ACTIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT DRIVING OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE (see page 9): Total new rent contracted during the period (£m) 31 48 91 Pre-lets signed during the period (£m) 3 17 20 Like-for-like net rental income growth (%): Group 7.8 5.3 5.8 UK 8.4 4.0 5.9 CE 6.7 7.4 5.7 Uplift on rent reviews and renewals (%) Group 33 28 34 (note: excludes uplifts from indexation) UK 55 36 43 CE 6 7 7 Occupancy rate (%) 94.3 94.6 94.0 Customer retention (%) 90 87 80 Installed solar capacity (MW) 133 78 123

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO DRIVE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE (see page 10): Development capex (£m) 180 211 471 Acquisitions (£m) 243 190 454 Disposals (£m) 35 251 896

Development capex for FY 2025 now expected to be c.£400 million due to fewer than expected pre-lets signed.



EXECUTING AND GROWING OUR PROFITABLE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE (see page 10): Development completions: - Space completed (sq m) 196,800 269,100 374,700 - Potential rent (£m) (Rent secured) 19 (92%) 27 (78%) 37 (84%) - Development yield (%) 7.7 7.0 6.9 - BREEAM 'Excellent'1 or above (%) 100 96 97 Current development pipeline potential rent (£m) (Rent secured) 34 (32%) 47 (64%) 46 (50%) Near-term pre-let development pipeline potential rent (£m) 16 2 5

1. Or local equivalent.

ABOUT SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses, industrial property and data centres. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £21.4 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing, located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO's purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing Low-Carbon Growth, Investing in Local Communities and Environments and Nurturing Talent.

Striving for the highest standards of innovation, sustainable business practices and enabling economic and societal prosperity underpins SEGRO's ambition to be the best property company.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

