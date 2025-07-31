Fragbite Group AB: Bitcoin Treasury completes purchase of 2.7 bitcoin

Fragbite Group AB's (publ) ("Fragbite Group" or the "Company") business area Bitcoin Treasury has purchased approximately 2.7 bitcoin at an average price of USD 118,511, bringing the Company's total holding to 7 bitcoin.

Fragbite Group has completed a second purchase of approximately 2.7 bitcoin at an average price of USD 118,511 under business area Bitcoin Treasury. This purchase brings the Company's total holding to 7 bitcoin purchased at the average price of USD 115,099.

"With two successful capital raises completed and relationships with new investors forged, Bitcoin Treasury is moving forward and gaining momentum. We are step by step adding to the Company's bitcoin holding and positioning Fragbite Group as an attractive investment with long-term potential," says Patrik von Bahr, Bitcoin Treasury Director, Fragbite Group.

The decision to introduce Bitcoin to the balance sheet reflects the Company's belief in its potential as a long-term value preserver and strategic asset for Fragbite Group's future growth. With Bitcoin as a leverage that grows over time, the Company intends to strengthen its capital structure and create shareholder value.

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer

ir@fragbitegroup.com

Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group (publ) is a Swedish corporate group with a portfolio of established subsidiaries that develop, adapt and publish games and esports content within GAMING, ESPORTS and WEB3. Our products are developed for both traditional platforms - PC, mobile and console - and modern platforms built on blockchain technology. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.