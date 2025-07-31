

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) reported that its profit before tax for six months ended 30 June 2025 rose to 991 million pounds from 693 million pounds last year. LSGE intends to execute up to a further 1 billion pounds in buybacks over the coming months and has raised the interim dividend by 15%.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 47.0 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 17 September 2025 to all shareholders on the share register at the record date of 15 August 2025. The ex-dividend date is 14 August 2025.



Excluding recoveries, the company continues to expect its total income for fiscal year 2025 to grow 6.5 to 7.5 percent on an organic constant currency basis.



LSEG upgraded its annual constant currency EBITDA margin guidance to +75 to 100 bps from +50 to 100 bps.



Profit attributable to equity holders for six months ended 30 June 2025 was 649 million pounds or 122.0 pence per share up from 346 million pounds or 64.3 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share was 208.9 pence up from 174.0 pence last year. The 20.1% increase in Adjusted earnings per share year-on-year was driven by strong improvement in underlying profitability and the reduction in net finance costs.



Total income for the period increased to 4.672 billion pounds from 4.389 billion pounds last year.



