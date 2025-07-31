

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Resona Holdings (DW1.F), on Thursday, reported solid financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent stood at 70,530 million yen, up 27.3 percent from the previous year's income of 55,377 million yen. Earnings per share also climbed to 30.76 yen, from 23.83 yen last year.



Comprehensive income surged to 110,916 million yen from 5,637 million yen in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.



Ordinary income rose 19.6 percent to 300,108 million yen, from 250,912 million yen in the previous year. Ordinary profits reached 97,401 million yen, an increase of 26.4 percent year over year.



As of June 30, 2025, Resona Holdings held total assets amounting to 76,790,622 million yen, slightly lower than the 77,370,816 million yen reported as of March 31, 2025. Net assets increased to 2,815,434 million yen, up from 2,752,815 million yen, resulting in a modest improvement in the stockholder equity ratio to 3.6 percent, compared to 3.5 percent at the previous fiscal year-end.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, Resona Holdings expects net income attributable to owners of the parent to reach 240,000 million yen, representing an increase of 12.5 percent compared to the previous fiscal year. The company also projects net income per share to be 105.03 yen for the full year.



