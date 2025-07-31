

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Oasis Management Company Ltd. on Thursday announced today that it has agreed to sell all the Digital Garage, Inc. (DLGEF) shares it owns to Tokyo-headquartered Resona Holdings, Inc. (DW1), a provider of retail and commercial banking products.



Oasis, an investor in Digital Garage since 2020, holds 8,520,200 shares of Digital Garage, representing approximately 18.6 percent of its voting rights.



Resona, which is already in a capital and business alliance with Digital Garage, aims to deepen the existing partnership and further strengthen collaboration in the payment business by strengthening sales and operational capabilities to capture the once-in-a-generation opportunity presented by the shift toward a cashless society.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News