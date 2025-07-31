

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ipsen SA (IPSEY) Thursday reported net profit of 334 million euros or 4 euros per share for the first half, up from 232 million euros or 2.78 euros per share in the comparable period last year, mainly driven by increase in sales.



Excluding one-off items, core net profit was 506.8 million euros or 6.07 euros per share, higher than 399 million euros or 4.78 euros per share in the prior year.



Operating income increased to 451.6 million euros from 317.8 million euros a year ago, while core operating income rose to 655.8 million euros from 538 million euros.



Revenue for the quarter grew to 1.937 billion euros from 1.752 billion euros in the previous year. Sales rose 9.7% to 1.819 billion from 1.659 billion.



Looking forward, the company has raised its annual sales outlook. It now expects full-year sales to grow more than 7% at constant exchange rates. Previously, it was expecting sales growth of more than 5%.



