

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Group Corporation (KONMY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY19.834 billion, or JPY146.32 per share. This compares with JPY19.160 billion, or JPY141.35 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to JPY96.964 billion from JPY90.039 billion last year.



Konami Group Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY19.834 Bln. vs. JPY19.160 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY146.32 vs. JPY141.35 last year. -Revenue: JPY96.964 Bln vs. JPY90.039 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a rise in earnings and revenue.



For the 12-month period to march 31, 2026, Konami Group expects a net income of JPY 75 billion, up 0.4% from last year. Income per basic share is expected to be at JPY 553.27.



The Group anticipates annual revenue of JPY 430 billion, up 2% from the previous year.



Konami aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 166 per share, up from last year's JPY 165.50 per share.



