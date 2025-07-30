Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
WKN: 860408 | ISIN: US0584981064
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 17:16
50,78 Euro
-0,16 % -0,08
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
30.07.2025 22:30 Uhr
Ball Corporation: Board Declares Quarterly Dividend and Elects New Officer

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation's (NYSE: BALL) board of directors (the "Board") today declared a cash dividend of 20 cents per share, payable September 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2025.

The Board also elected Edmund "Ted" Doering to serve as Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the corporation. Ted recently joined Ball to succeed Brian Gabbard, who is planning to retire from the company at the end of September. Ted brings more than three decades of global IT leadership experience, most recently serving as executive vice president and CIO at Berry Global. Before joining Berry, Ted was Chief Digital Officer at Emerson Electric and CIO of Emerson Automation Solutions. Ted has deep expertise in driving value creation, delivery execution and enterprise risk management.

Conference Call Details
Ball will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 9 a.m. Mountain Time on that day (11 a.m. Eastern Time), Ball will hold its regular quarterly conference call on the company's results and performance.

Please use the following URL to join via webcast:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6BrmhXoV

To participate in the live call Q&A session, North American callers should use the following number, 877-497-9071. International callers should use the following number, +1 201-689-8727.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped replay and transcript of the event will be available within 48 hours on Ball's website at www.ball.com/investors under "Financial Results."

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. Ball Corporation employs 16,000 people worldwide and reported 2024 net sales of $11.80 billion, which excludes the divested aerospace business. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE Ball Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
