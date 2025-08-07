WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BALL) Thursday said it has commenced pubic offering of $750 million of senior notes due 2033.
The company intends to use proceeds from the offering towards repaying outstanding borrowings under its U.S. dollar and multi-currency revolving credit facilities, and for general corporate purposes.
BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering of the notes.
