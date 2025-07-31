

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFG) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY376.898 billion, or JPY97.44 per share. This compares with JPY371.355 billion, or JPY94.34 per share, last year.



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY376.898 Bln. vs. JPY371.355 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY97.44 vs. JPY94.34 last year.



Looking ahead, the company expects a rise in its full-year earnings.



For the 12-month period to march 31, 2026, Sumitomo Mitsui expects a net income of JPY 1.300 trillion, up 10.4% from last year. Income per share is expected to be at JPY 338.



The company aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 136 per share.



